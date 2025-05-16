New Ration Card Application: how to step By Step details

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has begun accepting applications for new ration cards starting May 8, 2024, as announced by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar. Citizens can now apply through Grama/Ward Secretariats or via ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp Governance, a recent addition to the state’s digital services.

Application Start Date : May 8, 2024

: May 8, 2024 WhatsApp Service Launch : May 15, 2024

: May 15, 2024 Processing Duration: Up to 21 days after submission

📝 Application Process for New Ration Cards in Andhra Pradesh

Residents can visit their nearest Grama or Ward Sachivalayam to submit applications. Applicants are required to provide personal and household details for verification. Additionally, the application process now includes:

Mandatory Verification Stages:

eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) VRO (Village Revenue Officer) Verification Tahsildar Review

These stages may take up to 21 days to complete. Applicants are encouraged to provide accurate documentation to avoid delays.

🔍 How to Check AP Ration Card Application Status Online

The government has made it simple for applicants to track the status of their ration card applications online via the AP Seva Portal.

Steps to Check Status:

Visit the official AP Seva Portal: https://vswsonline.ap.gov.in/website Click on the “Service Request Status Check” on the top right. Enter the application reference number received at the time of application. Enter the security code displayed on the screen. The portal will show: The current processing stage

Which officer is handling your request

is handling your request Expected time for approval

✅ Services Now Available via WhatsApp

As part of its digital governance initiative, the AP government has also enabled ration card-related services on WhatsApp under the ‘Mana Mitra’ platform. Citizens can now access services, track applications, and get updates without visiting offices.

📌 Important Notes for Applicants