New Ration Card Application: how to step By Step details
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has begun accepting applications for new ration cards starting May 8, 2024, as announced by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar. Citizens can now apply through Grama/Ward Secretariats or via ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp Governance, a recent addition to the state’s digital services.
📅 Key Dates for AP Ration Card Application
- Application Start Date: May 8, 2024
- WhatsApp Service Launch: May 15, 2024
- Processing Duration: Up to 21 days after submission
📝 Application Process for New Ration Cards in Andhra Pradesh
Residents can visit their nearest Grama or Ward Sachivalayam to submit applications. Applicants are required to provide personal and household details for verification. Additionally, the application process now includes:
Mandatory Verification Stages:
- eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer)
- VRO (Village Revenue Officer) Verification
- Tahsildar Review
These stages may take up to 21 days to complete. Applicants are encouraged to provide accurate documentation to avoid delays.
🔍 How to Check AP Ration Card Application Status Online
The government has made it simple for applicants to track the status of their ration card applications online via the AP Seva Portal.
Steps to Check Status:
- Visit the official AP Seva Portal: https://vswsonline.ap.gov.in/website
- Click on the “Service Request Status Check” on the top right.
- Enter the application reference number received at the time of application.
- Enter the security code displayed on the screen.
- The portal will show:
- The current processing stage
- Which officer is handling your request
- Expected time for approval
✅ Services Now Available via WhatsApp
As part of its digital governance initiative, the AP government has also enabled ration card-related services on WhatsApp under the ‘Mana Mitra’ platform. Citizens can now access services, track applications, and get updates without visiting offices.
📌 Important Notes for Applicants
- Ensure all documents are self-attested.
- Provide correct Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers for updates.
- Make sure to keep a copy of your application ID/reference number for status tracking.