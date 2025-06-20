New Twist in Telangana Phone Tapping Case: Key Data Destroyed, SIT Focuses on November 2023 Numbers

Hyderabad: The ongoing investigation into the Telangana phone tapping case is uncovering new details each day. In the latest development, SIT officials have discovered that except for data linked to numbers tapped in November 2023, all other phone tapping data has been destroyed.

SIT Focuses on November 2023 Tapped Numbers

According to sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently summoning only those individuals whose phone numbers were tapped in November 2023. Officials are recording statements from several political leaders believed to be victims of illegal surveillance, and many of them are being treated as witnesses in the case.

Prabhakar Rao Points to Former DGP Mahender Reddy

A significant development has emerged from the statement of former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao, who reportedly told investigators that he was acting on the instructions of former DGP Mahender Reddy, the officer who had appointed him.

However, SIT officials say Prabhakar Rao is not fully cooperating with the investigation, citing the interim relief granted to him by the Supreme Court. Most of his responses during questioning have reportedly been evasive, often stating that he does not know or cannot remember key details.

SIT to File Counter in Supreme Court

Frustrated by the lack of cooperation, the SIT has decided to file a counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court on August 4 to challenge the relief given to Prabhakar Rao. Officials believe that as a former senior police officer, Rao is deliberately using his experience to dodge the probe.

Statement of Former DGP Mahender Reddy Next

Following Prabhakar Rao’s claims, the SIT is now preparing to record the statement of former DGP Mahender Reddy, to verify whether he indeed directed the phone tapping operations.

Evidence of Hard Disk Destruction Collected

In another crucial finding, SIT officials claim they have gathered evidence of Prabhakar Rao’s involvement in the destruction of hard disks belonging to suspended DSP Praneeth Rao, another key accused in the case.

The SIT continues to piece together what appears to be a deeply coordinated surveillance operation, as more layers of the phone tapping scandal are being peeled back.