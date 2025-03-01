New York Governor Orders Removal of Palestinian Studies Job Listing

New York: New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed Hunter College to remove a job posting for a Palestinian studies teaching position, citing concerns over potential promotion of “antisemitic theories.”

Controversial Job Posting Sparks Action

The job listing at the City University of New York (CUNY) institution sought a historian to critically examine issues related to Palestine, including settler colonialism, genocide, human rights, apartheid, migration, climate impact, and social structures. The New York Post first reported on the posting, leading to government intervention.

Following media coverage, Hochul, a Democrat, ordered CUNY to take down the listing and review the position to ensure it does not promote antisemitic content. In response, the CUNY Board of Trustees removed the posting, marking it as expired.

University Officials Agree with Removal

CUNY leaders backed the governor’s decision.

“We find this language divisive, polarizing, and inappropriate and strongly agree with Governor Hochul’s direction to remove this posting,” said Chairperson William C. Thompson Jr. and Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. They added that CUNY remains committed to combating antisemitism and all forms of hate.

The governor clarified that no academic course has been canceled.

Hunter College Plans to Hire Scholars in Palestinian Studies

Despite the removal, Hunter College confirmed its commitment to hiring experts in Palestinian history, culture, and society.

“We will be reviewing the posting process and look forward to adding scholars with expertise in this subject matter to our distinguished faculty,” the college stated.

Free Speech Advocates Raise Concerns

The decision has ignited concerns over academic freedom. Critics argue that political interference in hiring decisions threatens free inquiry at public universities.

“She’s setting a terrible precedent,” said Robert Shibley, special counsel at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

PEN America also called on CUNY to reconsider, emphasizing that academia must engage with difficult topics through independent research and discussion.

Broader Context: Campus Tensions Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

The move comes as U.S. college campuses grapple with heightened tensions following the Israel-Hamas war that erupted on October 7, 2023. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have led to thousands of arrests, while some Jewish students have expressed concerns over safety.

As debates over free speech and academic independence continue, the controversy surrounding this job listing highlights the ongoing struggle between politics and education.