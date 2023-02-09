DHL and Formula E Go Green in Hyderabad as India Hosts First-Ever All-Electric World Championship Race

DHL, Official Founding and Logistics Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, is making history with Formula E this weekend as the series races in India for the first time, showcasing a positive sustainable future in the vibrant city of Hyderabad.

Through its partnership with the world’s first all-electric motorsport, DHL provides state-of-the-art sustainable logistics, incorporating tailored multimodal transport, including both road and sea freight, that maximizes efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions.

Through using biofuels for all road and sea freight, DHL will travel the expected 89,100 kilometers in Season 9 of the championship, moving approximately 415 tons of valuable freight per race, including race cars, batteries, charging units, broadcast equipment, and marketing and hospitality equipment.

DHL and Formula E will also continue to reflect their common values through the “Together Green” platform, as DHL’s yellow and Formula E’s blue colors combine in a vision of a greener future.

In the build-up to the inaugural Formula E race in Hyderabad, DHL conducted a clean-up drive near the city’s iconic Hussain Sagar Lake.

Additionally, DHL will also be setting up an activation booth at the Allianz Fan Village, where visitors can immerse themselves in an interactive experience through virtual reality and exciting interactive games. DHL will also launch a digital campaign that showcases its commitment to supporting Formula E and promoting sustainability.