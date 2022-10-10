Heavy rain very likely in Telangana on Oct 12-13 : Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here Monday, Meteorological Centre said Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy , Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of the state on Thursday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana on October 10 and 11.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of the state from October 12 to 14.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few places in Telangana today and tomorrow.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places in the state from October 12 to 14.

Southwest monsoon has been active in Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Kamareddy district and Rainfall occurred at many places in the state during the last 24 hours.

