Muslim population in the world exceeds 2 billion; Islam second largest religion

Hyderabad: The total population of the world is more than 8 billion, of which the population of Muslims has exceeded 2 billion. 25% of the world’s population are followers of Islam, with Islam being the second largest religion in the world.

After Christianity, Islam is the second largest religion in the world with more than 2 billion people.

According to the report, Islam is the official religion of 26 countries in Asia and Africa and it is also the fastest growing religion in the world.

A Pew Research Center report published in 2017 pointed out that Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world, which will soon overtake Christianity as the world’s largest religion.

The report predicted that between 2015 and 2060, Muslims will grow more than twice as fast as the world’s total population, and that Islam will likely overtake Christianity as the world’s largest religion in the second half of the century.

The world population is expected to increase by 32% in the coming decades, but the Muslim population is expected to increase by 70%, after which the Muslim population will reach 3 billion by 2060.