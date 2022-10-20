Video: Giant dome of Jakarta Islamic Center mosque in Indonesia caves in after massive fire
Video footage showed flames and smoke billowing from the mosque's dome just before it collapsed.
Jakarta: The Jakarta Islamic Center mosque in Indonesia was reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out on Wednesday.
The video footage of the moment of the mosque’s dome collapsing is making rounds on social media.
The fire broke out at around 3pm local time after which firefighters were alerted. At least ten fire engines were dispatched to the scene.
While the cause of the fire is not yet known, media reports suggest that the Islamic Center was undergoing renovations at the time.
No casualties were reported.
The Islamic Center complex houses the mosque in question and educational, commercial and research facilities.
Surprisingly, according to Gulf Today, the mosque’s dome last caught fire during renovations almost exactly 20 years ago, with the October 2002 blaze taking five hours to extinguish.