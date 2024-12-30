NGT orders thermal power plants at Aurangabad’s Nabinagar to comply with environmental laws

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered two thermal power plants at Nabinagar in Bihar’s Aurangabad to rectify minor non-observance of environmental laws.

The green tribunal registered an original application on the basis of a letter petition sent by Vijay Kumar Singh, alias Dablu Singh, a resident of Aurangabad.

The complainant stated that the fuel used for the generation of electricity in two thermal power plants of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) comprised a waste material, black filter dust and rejected coal, causing air pollution and health hazards for local people.

After being prima facie satisfied that a substantial question relating to the environment had arisen, the NGT directed the constitution of a Joint Committee comprising the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB), the Integrated Regional Office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Aurangabad’s District Magistrate.

The Joint Committee submitted a report in November 2024 before the tribunal and gave its observations and recommendations post visiting the sites of both thermal plants.

“On the substantial aspects, the report shows that project proponents have not been found violating environmental laws but there are other aspects on which some minor non-observance have been found and therefore, the Joint Committee has recommended appropriate action to be taken on those aspects in the said report,” said a bench headed by judicial member, Justice Sudhir Agarwal.

Accepting the report, the NGT directed project proponents concerned to act upon the recommendations of the Joint Committee by taking necessary steps within three months.

The Bench, also comprising expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad, added: “In our view, these recommendations should be implemented and acted upon by the concerned proponents as per the observations and recommendations of the Joint Committee as the same are for the betterment of the environment and for comprehensive compliance of environmental laws.”

Further, the NGT ordered the BSPCB to verify the compliance status and file a compliance report before March 15, 2025, with the Registrar of its Eastern Zone Bench at Kolkata.

“If any further order is required, the Registrar shall place the matter before the appropriate Bench. We also make it clear that in case, project proponents find any objection to recommendations or any part thereof it is open to them to approach the Tribunal by filing an appropriate application for redressal of their grievances,” it clarified.

The Joint Committee recommended several measures, including the installation of a wheel washing system at the outgate of the ash dyke, covering vehicles transporting fly ash to be covered from all sides, and installation of a mechanical vacuum cleaning system on all RCC roads on a regular basis.