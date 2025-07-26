Hyderabad: NHRC to Hear 109 Human Rights Violation Cases in Telangana on July 28–29

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is holding a two-day ‘Open Hearing and Camp Sitting’ here to hear 109 alleged human rights violations cases of Telangana on July 28 and 29, to expedite justice to the victims.

NHRC Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian, along with Members Justice (Dr.) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Ms. Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, will hear the cases in the presence of complainants and concerned State officers at the MCR HRD Institute, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Monday from 10:00 AM. NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal, Director General (Investigation) R.P. Meena, Registrar (Law) Joginder Singh, and other senior officers will also be present.

The cases to be heard include alleged abuse of power by police personnel, denial of benefits under various government social welfare schemes, irregularities in jails, negligence in protecting the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, violations of students’ rights in schools across the State, women’s rights—especially issues related to health, pregnant women, and lactating mothers—and trafficking, among others.

On the second day, the Commission will interact with senior State Government officers at 11:00 am to sensitise them on various human rights issues and the importance of delivering swift justice to victims of violations.

The Commission will also review the proactive steps taken by the Telangana Government and its agencies in response to NHRC advisories aimed at the welfare of different sections of society.

Thereafter, the Commission will meet with the representatives of civil society organizations, NGOs and Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) at 2.00 pm to understand the human rights issues concerning the State.

This meeting will be followed by a media briefing about the outcome of the Camp Sitting for a wider dissemination of information on the human rights issues in the State and the actions taken by the NHRC.

The NHRC has been holding camp sittings from time-to-time in various states since 2007 to provide on-the-spot speedy justice to the victims of human rights violations. Last week, it held a very productive ‘Open Hearing and Camp Sitting’ in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Earlier, it has held ‘Camp Sittings’ in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.