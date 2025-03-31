Nidhi Tewari: Appointed as PM Modi’s Private Secretary – Know Who She Is!

New Delhi: A Significant Appointment in PMO

IFS officer Nidhi Tewari has been appointed as the Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued an official order confirming her appointment after approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Tewari, who was previously serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), will now take on a more significant role, further strengthening the administrative setup of PM Modi’s office.

Who is Nidhi Tewari?

Nidhi Tewari is a 2014-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer with extensive experience in international relations and diplomatic affairs. She has been working in the PMO since January 2023 as Deputy Secretary. Before that, she served in the Ministry of External Affairs, where she played a crucial role in international security affairs.

Her expertise in global relations was particularly evident during India’s G20 Presidency, where she contributed significantly to organizing and managing diplomatic engagements.

Background and Career

Education & UPSC Success: Tewari hails from Varanasi and secured 96th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2013 .

Tewari hails from and secured . Previous Roles: Before joining the IFS, she worked as an Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax) in Varanasi .

Before joining the IFS, she worked as an . Key Contributions: She has actively participated in India’s diplomatic missions and has been instrumental in handling international security matters.

Importance of Her Appointment

Nidhi Tewari’s appointment as PM Modi’s Private Secretary highlights the increasing role of women officers in India’s top administrative positions. With her vast experience in foreign affairs, policy-making, and security, she is expected to play a crucial role in assisting PM Modi in critical governmental and diplomatic matters.

This appointment further strengthens the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), ensuring smoother coordination in handling national and international affairs.