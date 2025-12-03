NIEPID, Divi’s Foundation Sign MoU to Boost Early Intervention and Inclusive Care for Children with Disabilities

Hyderabad: To mark World Disability Day, the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), Secunderabad, and the Divi’s Foundation for Gifted Children (DFGC), through its implementing arm Varnam Child Development Centre, signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening services for children with developmental disabilities.

The partnership seeks to combine NIEPID’s national leadership in disability empowerment with DFGC’s expanding portfolio in developmental care, training, and community-based programmes, paving the way for more comprehensive and accessible support systems.

According to officials, the MoU outlines cooperation in key areas such as:

Early identification and intervention

Capacity building of professionals and caregivers

Joint research and knowledge-sharing

Enhanced community awareness and inclusion initiatives

A joint coordination committee will oversee implementation over the next three years, ensuring structured collaboration, monitoring outcomes, and facilitating effective knowledge transfer between the organisations.

Stakeholders described the agreement as a significant step toward building inclusive and sustainable systems of care for children with developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, and neurodevelopmental challenges.

Signing the MoU on World Disability Day underscores the commitment of both institutions to expanding access to timely support, evidence-based interventions, and community-driven solutions, ensuring that every child receives the resources needed to thrive.

Officials emphasised that the collaboration will not only strengthen early intervention and therapeutic services but also help build the knowledge ecosystem necessary to empower families, caregivers, and frontline professionals.