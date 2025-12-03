Vijay holds TN govt responsible for severe waterlogging in state

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam leader Vijay has held the state government directly responsible for the severe waterlogging and widespread disruption caused by continuous heavy rain across Chennai and several other districts. Issuing a strongly worded statement on social media on Wednesday, Vijay said the government’s “four-and-a-half years of incomplete and inefficient drainage work” had led to avoidable suffering for lakhs of people.

Expressing concern over the impact of unrelenting rainfall, Vijay said normal life in many parts of Tamil Nadu had been thrown out of gear. “The continuous rains across Chennai and other regions have severely affected the daily lives of ordinary people. The root cause of this hardship is the government’s failure to fully and properly complete the drainage infrastructure,” he wrote. He noted that despite the allocation of funds specifically for stormwater drain projects, the state had “failed” to deliver results. “Funds were sanctioned to improve rainwater disposal systems.

Yet, even after four-and-a-half years, the work remains incomplete. Had the government shown even a little concern for the people, such massive stagnation of water would not have occurred after just a few days of rain,” Vijay alleged. Urging residents to remain cautious amid the ongoing downpour, Vijay appealed to people to prioritise their safety. He also instructed his party workers to extend timely assistance to those affected by flooding. “I request my party volunteers to provide necessary support to the public in a safe and organised manner,” he said.

Vijay further urged the state administration to act immediately to prevent additional hardship in the remaining monsoon period. “Even at this stage, I appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to take urgent steps to ensure that rainwater drains swiftly, without causing further inconvenience or disrupting the daily lives of people,” the TVK leader said.

The TVK leader’s criticism comes at a time when several districts are experiencing relentless rainfall linked to a weakened low-pressure system, triggering waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and hardship for residents. With more rain forecast, Vijay’s remarks add pressure on the state to accelerate stormwater management efforts and address gaps in urban drainage infrastructure.