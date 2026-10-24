Trump hints at Cuba move after Iran campaign

Washington: US President Donald Trump has suggested that Cuba could become the focus of renewed American pressure after the military campaign against Iran, raising the possibility of a US naval presence near the Caribbean island and a diplomatic role for Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking at a Republican campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida, Trump responded to a question about Cuba by linking the island’s future to the ongoing American military operations against Iran.

“Cuba, he wants to know what about Cuba. Give me a break. Give me a break. Don’t worry, we’ll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran,” Trump told supporters.

The President then described a hypothetical scenario in which American naval vessels returning from the Middle East would pass close to Cuba.

“Actually, what we’re going to do with Cuba is we’re going to come back from Iran,” he said.

“Those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We’ll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast, they’ll raise up their hands and then we’re going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal.”

The comments drew applause from the audience, although Trump delivered them in a light-hearted manner and did not announce any formal military operation or diplomatic initiative against Havana.

His remarks nevertheless placed Cuba alongside Iran and Venezuela in a broader discussion of his administration’s approach to foreign policy and American military power.

Trump praised Rubio, who has been a prominent advocate of a tougher American approach towards Cuba.

“He’s a — he’s a great guy,” Trump said.

The President did not explain what agreement Rubio might seek, whether Washington had opened new negotiations with Havana or what conditions Cuba would have to meet.

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Nor did he indicate whether the proposed naval movement was under consideration by the Pentagon.

Trump made the comments while highlighting what he described as successful American military action against Venezuela and Iran.

He said that his administration had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and brought him to the United States to face trial.

“We captured and brought to justice the outlaw dictator of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, who is now awaiting trial,” Trump said.

The President also claimed that the operation in Venezuela had been completed in a single day and that the United States was subsequently working with the country to expand oil production.

He used those assertions to portray his administration as willing to employ military force to achieve foreign policy objectives.

Turning to Iran, Trump said American operations had severely weakened Tehran’s military and nuclear capabilities.

He also left open the possibility of further strikes if Iran failed to reach an agreement with Washington.

The President did not explicitly connect his comments about Cuba to any proposed military campaign against the island.

Cuba and the United States have experienced decades of strained relations since the Cuban Revolution of 1959. American sanctions and disagreements over political freedoms, security and regional influence have remained central issues in bilateral relations.

Rubio, a Cuban-American politician from Florida, has long supported a hardline policy towards Havana. His position on Cuba has been an important part of his foreign policy record, making Trump’s reference to a possible negotiating role for him politically significant.