Nitish Kumar flays RJD for ‘lawlessness’, ‘family-centric’ politics, highlights NDA govt’s achievements

Patna: As political activity intensifies ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal, accusing the party of lawlessness during the 15 years when it was in power.

On Wednesday, the JD(U) chief held a series of rallies in his home district of Nalanda, where he launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leadership, accusing it of indulging in family-centric politics and neglecting public welfare.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav joins Rohit Sharma in elite 150 sixes club in T20Is

Addressing public meetings in support of NDA candidates, Nitish Kumar drew sharp contrasts between the state’s condition before and after 2005, when his government first came to power.

“Before 2005, there was lawlessness in Bihar. There were frequent conflicts between Hindus and Muslims, people were afraid to step out after dark, and education, health, and electricity were in a dismal state,” the Chief Minister said.

He accused the RJD of “wasting” its 15 years in power.

“They had 15 years but only worked for their family. He (Lalu Prasad Yadav) made his wife the Chief Minister and brought his sons into politics. We have never done anything for our family – we have only served the people,” CM Nitish said.

Campaigning in Rajgir and Asthawan, Nitish Kumar sought support for JD(U) candidates Kaushal Kishore and Jitendra Kumar.

He emphasised that since assuming office in 2005, his government had focused on restoring law and order, improving governance, and ensuring social harmony.

The Chief Minister highlighted his government’s inclusive development efforts, citing initiatives like the fencing of cemeteries in 2006 and temples in 2016 to prevent communal disputes.

“Whether Hindu or Muslim, we have worked equally for everyone,” he asserted.

CM Nitish also underscored his government’s achievements in employment generation and women’s empowerment.

“In 2020, we promised to create 10 lakh jobs and 10 lakh employment opportunities. That target has been achieved – around 40 lakh people have received employment. In the next five years, we will provide jobs to 1 crore youth,” he said.

The Chief Minister further noted that Bihar has made historic strides in women’s participation, recalling that 50 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions was introduced in 2006, 35 per cent in the police in 2013, and 35 per cent in all government jobs in 2025.

“Today, Bihar has the highest number of women in the police force in the country,” he added.

CM Nitish also highlighted the success of the ‘Jeevika’ self-help group programme, launched in 2006 with World Bank assistance, which now has 1.4 crore members.