Breaking | No Helmet No Petrol Rule to Be Enforced from Tomorrow

No Helmet No Petrol rule in Nalgonda district will come into force from tomorrow (Wednesday) as part of strict road safety enforcement during National Road Safety Month. The decision aims to reduce fatal accidents involving two-wheeler riders and promote responsible riding habits.

Nalgonda Police Announce Strict Helmet Rule

Announcing the move, Sharath Chandra Pawar, District Superintendent of Police, said that all petrol bunks in Nalgonda district have been clearly instructed not to supply fuel to two-wheeler riders who are not wearing helmets.

The rule will be implemented without exception across urban and rural areas of the district.

Clear Instructions Issued to Petrol Bunks

According to police officials, petrol bunk owners and staff have already been briefed about the No Helmet No Petrol rule in Nalgonda district.

Key instructions include:

No fuel supply to two-wheelers without helmets

Mandatory compliance by all petrol pumps

Coordination with traffic police during enforcement

Petrol bunks have been warned that violations will invite action as per law.

Awareness Drives and Counselling Conducted

Before implementing the rule, the district police conducted:

Counselling programmes for riders

Road safety awareness campaigns

Outreach programmes explaining the importance of helmets

Officials said the aim is not punishment, but saving lives.

Why the Helmet Rule Is Crucial

Police data shows that:

A large number of road accident deaths involve two-wheeler riders

Head injuries are the leading cause of fatalities

are the leading cause of fatalities Most fatal cases involve riders not wearing helmets

Keeping this in view, the No Helmet No Petrol rule in Nalgonda district has been introduced as a preventive safety measure.

Police Appeal to the Public

Nalgonda district police appealed to all two-wheeler riders to:

Wear helmets without fail

Follow traffic rules strictly

Think about their own safety and their family’s future

Officials stressed that road safety is possible only with public cooperation.

The enforcement of the No Helmet No Petrol rule in Nalgonda district marks a strong step towards reducing road accidents and protecting lives. Police urged citizens to respect the law and make helmet-wearing a daily habit, not just a compulsion.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for latest updates.