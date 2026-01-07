Hyderabad Old City Alert: Police Launch Chinese Manja Safety Drive to Protect Lives
Hyderabad Old City Chinese manja safety awareness drive launched as Charminar police install safety rods on bikes to prevent accidents and protect lives.
Hyderabad Old City Chinese manja safety awareness drive was carried out on the orders of the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, as Charminar police stepped up measures to protect citizens from the dangers of Chinese manja. The initiative focused on preventing accidents caused by the sharp kite string, especially in busy areas of the Old City.
Table of Contents
Chinese Manja Safety Measures in Hyderabad Old City
As part of the Hyderabad Old City Chinese manja safety awareness campaign, police installed special safety equipment on patrol vehicles to reduce the risk of injuries.
Key safety actions taken:
- A total of 25 safety rods were installed
- Safety rods were fitted on public vehicles and police bikes
- Aim was to protect pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, and birds
The drive was conducted in areas surrounding Charminar, which witness heavy public movement.
Charminar Police Lead Safety Awareness Drive
The safety initiative was led by the local police team under the supervision of senior officers. The Hyderabad Police confirmed that the campaign is part of a broader effort to prevent Chinese manja-related accidents across the city.
The programme was attended by:
- Charminar Inspector
- Charminar ACP
Officials interacted with the public and highlighted the risks associated with the use of banned Chinese manja.
Why Chinese Manja Is a Serious Threat
Chinese manja is known for causing:
- Severe injuries to two-wheeler riders
- Fatal harm to birds and animals
- Accidents in crowded residential and market areas
Police officials stressed that public cooperation is essential to make the Hyderabad Old City Chinese manja safety awareness drive effective.
Police Appeal to the Public
Charminar police urged residents to:
- Avoid buying or using Chinese manja
- Inform police about illegal sale of banned kite strings
- Follow safety advisories during kite-flying seasons
Strict action will be taken against violators as per law.
The Hyderabad Old City Chinese manja safety awareness campaign reflects the police department’s commitment to public safety. With preventive steps like installing safety rods and educating citizens, Hyderabad Police aim to ensure that festive activities do not turn into tragic incidents.
