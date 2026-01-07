Hyderabad Old City Alert: Police Launch Chinese Manja Safety Drive to Protect Lives

Hyderabad Old City Chinese manja safety awareness drive was carried out on the orders of the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, as Charminar police stepped up measures to protect citizens from the dangers of Chinese manja. The initiative focused on preventing accidents caused by the sharp kite string, especially in busy areas of the Old City.

Chinese Manja Safety Measures in Hyderabad Old City

As part of the Hyderabad Old City Chinese manja safety awareness campaign, police installed special safety equipment on patrol vehicles to reduce the risk of injuries.

Key safety actions taken:

A total of 25 safety rods were installed

were installed Safety rods were fitted on public vehicles and police bikes

Aim was to protect pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, and birds

The drive was conducted in areas surrounding Charminar, which witness heavy public movement.

Charminar Police Lead Safety Awareness Drive

The safety initiative was led by the local police team under the supervision of senior officers. The Hyderabad Police confirmed that the campaign is part of a broader effort to prevent Chinese manja-related accidents across the city.

The programme was attended by:

Charminar Inspector

Charminar ACP

Officials interacted with the public and highlighted the risks associated with the use of banned Chinese manja.

Why Chinese Manja Is a Serious Threat

Chinese manja is known for causing:

Severe injuries to two-wheeler riders

Fatal harm to birds and animals

Accidents in crowded residential and market areas

Police officials stressed that public cooperation is essential to make the Hyderabad Old City Chinese manja safety awareness drive effective.

Police Appeal to the Public

Charminar police urged residents to:

Avoid buying or using Chinese manja

Inform police about illegal sale of banned kite strings

Follow safety advisories during kite-flying seasons

Strict action will be taken against violators as per law.

The Hyderabad Old City Chinese manja safety awareness campaign reflects the police department’s commitment to public safety. With preventive steps like installing safety rods and educating citizens, Hyderabad Police aim to ensure that festive activities do not turn into tragic incidents.

