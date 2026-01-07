Hyderabad Shocker: Girl Took Rapido Ride, Driver Saved Her Number and Harassed Her, SHE Teams Take Swift Action

Hyderabad SHE Teams action against Rapido rider harassment has once again highlighted the city’s firm stance on women’s safety. An engineering student who booked a Rapido ride after college faced harassment when the rider saved her phone number and began making repeated calls and sending abusive messages. Swift intervention by Hyderabad SHE Teams ensured immediate justice.

Rapido Ride Harassment Case: What Happened?

The student booked a Rapido bike taxi expecting a routine ride home. While the ride safely ended at her residence gate, the situation escalated later when the rider misused her contact details.

Key details of the incident:

Rider saved the student’s phone number without consent

Repeated phone calls and abusive messages followed

The victim approached SHE Teams for help

Swift Action by Hyderabad SHE Teams

Upon receiving the complaint, the Hyderabad SHE Teams acted promptly. The accused rider was traced, apprehended, and produced before the court.

Court verdict in the Rapido rider harassment case:

Punishment: 7 days of simple imprisonment

7 days of simple imprisonment Fine: ₹250

Officials reiterated that misuse of personal data and harassment of women will not be tolerated.

Rising Complaints: SHE Teams Data

The Rapido rider harassment case is part of a larger pattern of complaints addressed by SHE Teams in Hyderabad.

December 2025: 98 complaints received across Hyderabad

98 complaints received across Hyderabad Malkajgiri Zone: 229 complaints reported between 16 November and 31 December 2025

Authorities say increased reporting reflects growing awareness and trust in SHE Teams.

Another Case: Abusive Messages on Social Media

In a separate incident, SHE Teams acted against K. Sumanth Sai Kumar (35) for sending abusive messages through social media platforms.

Legal action taken:

Booked under Section 292 BNS

Booked under Section 70(c) CP Act

Sentence: 4 days of simple imprisonment

4 days of simple imprisonment Fine: ₹250

Strong Message on Women’s Safety

Hyderabad SHE Teams continue to send a clear message that harassment—offline or online—will invite strict legal consequences. From Rapido rider harassment to abusive social media messages, every complaint is being handled with urgency.

Final Word

The Hyderabad SHE Teams action against Rapido rider harassment once again proves that quick reporting leads to quick justice. Women are encouraged to come forward without fear, as authorities remain committed to ensuring a safer Hyderabad.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for latest updates.