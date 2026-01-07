Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrest YouTuber for child abuse content — In a major crackdown on online child exploitation, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested a YouTuber for allegedly creating, uploading, and circulating child sexual abuse content through social media platforms, including YouTube and Instagram.

The arrest relates to Cr. No. 1885/2025, registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad, after authorities detected disturbing videos involving minors on a popular YouTube channel.

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Action Against Child Abuse Content

According to officials, the accused was running a YouTube channel named “Viral Hub” (@ViralHub007), where objectionable videos involving minor children aged between 15 and 17 years were uploaded and widely circulated.

During these videos, minors were subjected to obscene, sexually explicit, and vulgar questioning, clearly violating child protection and cyber laws. In one particularly serious instance, two minor children were induced to kiss each other, amounting to sexual exploitation of children.

Who Is the Arrested Accused?

The arrested individual has been identified as:

Name: Kambeti Satya Murthy

Age: 39 years

Occupation: YouTuber

Channel: Viral Hub (@ViralHub007)

Address: Vishalakshi Nagar, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Investigators confirmed that the accused has been active as a YouTuber since 2018 and also operated an Instagram account named “Viralhub_007.”

Modus Operandi: How the Crime Was Carried Out

Police revealed that the accused initially gained followers by posting vulgar interviews with social media influencers to attract views and earn revenue. Over time, in an attempt to increase monetization, he escalated his activities by targeting minor children, recording interviews filled with sexually explicit language and indecent behavior, and uploading them online.

This deliberate shift towards exploiting minors led to the registration of the case after officials noticed the videos circulating on social media.

How the Case Was Detected and Cracked

Date of Case Registration: 16-10-2025

16-10-2025 Nature of Case: Suo motu by Cyber Crime Police, Hyderabad

Suo motu by Cyber Crime Police, Hyderabad Method: Technical analysis and digital evidence verification

Technical analysis and digital evidence verification Outcome: Accused identified, traced, and arrested

The case was solved by a team led by Inspector S. Naresh, assisted by SI Suresh and team members, under the supervision of ACP Shiva Maruthi, Cyber Crime PS, Hyderabad.

Strict Warning by Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have issued a strong public advisory, stating:

Exploitation of minors for online content is a serious criminal offence .

. Interviewing minors using obscene or sexually suggestive language is punishable under Indian law .

. Creating, uploading, sharing, or circulating child sexual abuse content attracts stringent punishment under the IT Act, POCSO Act, and other criminal laws .

. Offenders will face immediate arrest and prosecution without leniency.

Citizens are urged to report any such content to the nearest police station or the Cyber Crime unit.

How to Report Child Abuse or Cyber Crime

Cyber Crime Helpline: 1930

1930 Online Complaint Portal: www.cybercrime.gov.in

Authorities stress that timely reporting can help prevent further exploitation and protect children online.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrest of a YouTuber for child abuse content sends a clear message that online platforms are not beyond the reach of the law. Exploiting minors for views, fame, or money will invite strict legal action, and law enforcement agencies remain vigilant to ensure child safety in the digital space.

