Hyderabad: No Moon Sighting in India, Ramadan Begins on Sunday, March 2

Hyderabad: The Markazi Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee Sadar Majlis Ulema-e-Deccan has officially announced that the crescent moon of Ramadan 2025 was not sighted in India on February 28. As a result, Saturday, March 1, 2025, will be the 30th of Shaban, and the first fast (Roza) of Ramadan will be observed on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The announcement was made by Dr. Hafiz Mohammad Saber Pasha Quadri, Khateeb and Imam of Masjid Telangana State Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad, after no confirmed reports of moon sighting were received from any part of the country.

Ramadan to Begin on March 2 in India

As per Islamic tradition, when the new moon is not sighted, the ongoing Islamic month is completed as 30 days. Since Shaban 1446 Hijri will now complete 30 days, the first Taraweeh prayers will be offered on Saturday night (March 1), and fasting will commence from Sunday, March 2.

Meanwhile, countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Gulf nations have sighted the moon, and they will begin Ramadan from March 1, 2025. However, Pakistan and Bangladesh have also reported no moon sighting, meaning they will start fasting on March 2, alongside India.

Ramadan Preparations Underway

With the holy month approaching, mosques and Islamic institutions across Hyderabad and other parts of India have started making preparations for Taraweeh prayers, Sehri, and Iftar arrangements. Scholars have urged the Muslim community to embrace Ramadan with devotion, focusing on prayers, charity, and self-discipline.

Ramadan is a sacred month for Muslims worldwide, observed through fasting from dawn to dusk, nightly prayers, increased worship, and acts of kindness. The month is an opportunity for self-reflection and spiritual growth.