No Truth in Rumours That Nayanthara Didn’t Take Permission for Documentary: Sources

Chennai: There is no truth to the rumours circulating on social media that actress Nayanthara did not obtain permission from Sivaji Productions to use clips from the film Chandramukhi in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, sources close to the actress have clarified.

The sources have also shared a copy of the letter issued by Sivaji Productions, in which the renowned production house clearly states that it has no objection to the use of clips from Chandramukhi in the Netflix series.

The controversy began after producer and actor Chitra Lakshmanan claimed in an interview with a YouTube channel that a legal notice had been sent to Nayanthara and Netflix, demanding Rs 5 crores in compensation for using footage from Chandramukhi in the documentary about her wedding, without proper authorization.

Lakshmanan noted that this was the second legal notice served to the actress, following a notice from actor Dhanush over the use of a three-second clip from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary, which also lacked proper permission.

Nayanthara had previously responded to Dhanush’s legal notice with a lengthy three-page statement, which sparked a significant controversy online.

This time, however, Nayanthara has not issued a direct response. Instead, sources close to her have made public the No Objection Certificate issued by Sivaji Productions, the production house behind Chandramukhi.

The letter, titled No Objection Certificate/Letter for Video Footage Usage in Netflix Documentary, confirms that Sivaji Productions has no objection to a 13-second movie clip and a four-second song clip from Chandramukhi being used in the documentary.

Sharing the letter on social media, one of the sources wrote, “Proof to say that the permission to use the footage of ‘Chandramukhi’ was taken from Sivaji films. Rumour mills can stop working now.”