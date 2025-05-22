NTR explains why ‘War 2’ role is ‘extremely special’ to him

Mumbai: Telugu superstar NTR, fondly known as the ‘Man of the Masses’, has expressed immense joy over the enthusiastic response to the teaser of his upcoming film “War 2”. The actor shared that the role he plays in the high-octane action thriller is “extremely special” to him.

Portraying a Fresh Avatar in YRF’s Spy Universe

NTR revealed that his character in War 2 will be unlike anything audiences have seen before.

“This YRF Spy Universe film presents me in an all new avatar which I had a lot of fun portraying,” said the 42-year-old star. “I’m overwhelmed with the positivity and the love coming in from every quarter of the country.”

A Role That Demands Emotion and Intensity

Speaking about the depth of his role, NTR shared, “This character is extremely special to me. When you give so much emotion, so much intensity and energy to your role, it is all the more exciting to see this kind of response from my fans and people who love to see good cinema on the big screen.”

Praise for YRF’s Cinematic Vision

NTR also appreciated Yash Raj Films’ growing spy universe, saying, “The YRF Spy Universe has always created new cinematic and box office benchmarks. I’m really happy to see the start of our campaign making this huge mark on people.”

War 2 is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It stars Kiara Advani as the female lead alongside NTR. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14 and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.