Object thrown at Mahira Khan during an event in Pak, actor says what happened was uncalled for: Video

Karachi: A Day after a miscreant threw an object at her during a public event in Quetta city, Pakistani star Mahira Khan on Thursday condemned the incident saying she felt scared to be caught in a “mob-like” situation.

The actor on Wednesday attended an event organised by Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi in Quetta when someone from the audience flung an object, reportedly a bottle, at her.

The video of the incident soon went viral on social media in which Mahira could be seen politely admonishing the unknown spectator in the crowd for the act.

“Ye galat ho gaya… Aap toh cheezein phenkne lagein hain (This was wrong. You have now started throwing things at me)” she can be seen saying in the clip circulating online.

On Thursday evening, Mahira shared a lengthy note on her official Instagram page addressing the incident.

Mahira khan once again has proved that she is not only a film star but a star in person✨️ pic.twitter.com/a0wB4osKy5 — گوغلام گو 😷 (@mudazir) May 15, 2024

“What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it’s ok to throw something on stage, even if it’s a flower wrapped up in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent.

“It is unacceptable. There are times I get scared, not just for myself, but for others who may be trapped in a mob-like situation,” she wrote, thanking fans and followers for their concern and love.

The Karachi-based actor, popular for TV dramas such as “Humsafar” and “Sadqay Tumhare” as well as films “Maula Jatt” and Bollywood movie “Raees”, said on their way back home someone said they won’t organise an event ever again in Quetta.

The beautiful Mahira Khan today in Quetta! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/U4fwrCHHOl — Hamna Malik (@hamnatweets) May 15, 2024

But, she said, she “disagreed completely” as that was not the solution.

“Here was a crowd of 10,000 or more… who were showing their love and excitement – the way they know best because I could see them I could see they didn’t know how to contain/express their excitement. Whoever the miscreant was, was 1 out of 10,000.

“Maybe I should have gotten up and left, maybe the crowd could have been screened, maybe I should not have been put on the spot.. Lots of could haves and should haves,” she added.

Mahira also said more literary events need to be organised in more cities of Pakistan.

Crowd misbehaved with Mahira Khan and throw things during her interview 😠 #Mahirakhan pic.twitter.com/2oLYECbrAp — FansofMahiraKhan (@StanMahirakhan) May 15, 2024

“The more you are exposed to, the more you are aware and educated. Normalize it. And see what happens. People, cities, our culture, our understanding of each other (which lacks), unity (which lacks even more).. It will all flourish!”

The actor expressed gratitude towards the people of Quetta who welcomed her with open arms.

“I met the most amazing people. We sat together under the beautiful Quetta sky, ate delicious food.. While we shared stories, laughed and made plans for my next visit. I come back enriched. I love you Quetta. Thank you for the insane amount of love. There shall and will be a next time.. And on every end we will be better. InshAllah.”