Legendary Odia Actor Uttam Mohanty Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: The Odia film industry has lost one of its brightest stars, as veteran actor Uttam Mohanty passed away on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram. He was 66 years old. His demise marks the end of an era in Odia cinema, leaving fans and the film fraternity in mourning.

A Heartfelt Farewell from Odisha’s Leadership

Several prominent figures, including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, expressed their deep grief over Mohanty’s passing.

CM Majhi, while mourning the loss, described Mohanty as a “guiding star” of the Odia film industry. “For over two decades, he remained an undisputed hero in Odia cinema. His contribution is unparalleled, not only to Odia films but also to the broader Indian film industry, having acted in Bengali and Hindi movies. His demise is an irreparable loss to the world of Odia art,” Majhi stated.

As a mark of respect, the Chief Minister has announced that Uttam Mohanty’s last rites will be conducted with full state honors. He also personally spoke with Mohanty’s son, Odia actor Babushaan, to assure the family of the state government’s support in bringing his mortal remains from Delhi to Bhubaneswar.

A Battle with Health Complications

Uttam Mohanty had been battling liver-related ailments for some time. He was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for advanced treatment on February 8. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his illness late Thursday night. His son Babushaan confirmed the tragic news, leaving the film fraternity in shock and sorrow.

A Glorious Legacy in Odia Cinema

Uttam Mohanty’s contribution to Odia cinema is legendary. He acted in over 135 Odia films, numerous television serials, and 30 Bengali films, along with a Hindi film, Naya Zaher.

Born and raised in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, Mohanty developed a passion for acting during his college days. His journey from being a college drama enthusiast to becoming the superstar of Odia cinema remains an inspiration to many aspiring actors.

The Reigning Superstar of the 80s and 90s

Uttam Mohanty reigned supreme in the Odia film industry for nearly two decades, dominating the 1980s and 1990s with his exceptional performances. His unique ability to connect with audiences, natural acting skills, and versatile roles made him a household name. From romantic leads to serious character roles, he showcased an impressive range, cementing his legacy in Odia cinema.

Personal Life and Enduring Love Story

Mohanty was married to veteran Odia actress Aparajita Mohanty, a celebrated name in the film industry. Together, they were one of the most beloved couples in Odia cinema. Their son, Babushaan, has carried forward the family’s acting legacy, earning fame in the Odia film industry.

Tributes Pour in from Fans and Film Fraternity

Following the news of his passing, tributes from fans, fellow actors, and political leaders flooded social media. Many remembered him for his humility, dedication to his craft, and his role in shaping the golden era of Odia cinema.

Renowned Odia filmmaker Prashant Nanda, who worked closely with Mohanty in several films, expressed his sorrow, saying, “Uttam Mohanty was more than just an actor; he was an institution. His loss is immeasurable.”

Final Journey: State Honors for a Cinema Icon

With the Odisha government stepping in to facilitate the transportation of his mortal remains, the final journey of Uttam Mohanty will be marked by state honors. His last rites are expected to take place in Bhubaneswar, with thousands of fans and well-wishers paying their final respects to the cinematic icon.