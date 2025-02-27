Twinkle Khanna Shares Her Experience with Potters in the ‘City of Joy’

A Visit to Kolkata’s Kumartuli

Mumbai: Actress and writer Twinkle Khanna recently took to social media to share her enriching experience in Kolkata, also known as the ‘City of Joy’.

During her visit, she explored Kumartuli, a neighborhood renowned for its skilled artisans who craft stunning idols for Durga Puja.

Sharing glimpses of her trip, she wrote, “A quick visit to Kolkata for two talks and I was fortunate enough to squeeze in a stop at Kumartuli, where artisans craft stunning idols for Durga Puja. I picked up some delicate shola decorations and listened to stories about the potters who have been perfecting this art for generations.”

Exploring Local Cuisine and Handicrafts

Twinkle Khanna also highlighted other memorable moments from her trip, mentioning a delightful lunch at Sienna Café and indulging in handcrafted treasures from Byloom Kolkata. She further wrote, “What’s the one thing you can never resist buying while traveling?”—engaging her followers in a conversation about travel souvenirs.

Past Travel Reflections

Known for sharing her travel experiences, Twinkle previously posted about her Ranthambore trip in Rajasthan. Describing her forest stay, she wrote, “To observe, we must be still. Paradoxically, it’s easier to stay still when we are moving. Planes, trains, automobiles, and rambling walks compel the mind to halt its endless skipping rope workout.”

She also reflected on how traveling breaks routine, allowing people to wander, watch, and wonder. She concluded by asking her followers, “What does travel do for you? Let me know in the comments below.”

Twinkle Khanna’s Journey from Acting to Writing

For those unfamiliar, Twinkle Khanna is the wife of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and the daughter of legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. She was an active actress in the 1990s and early 2000s but stepped away from acting after her film Mela failed at the box office.

She later transitioned into a successful writing career, penning books like “Mrs Funnybones” and “Pyjamas Are Forgiving”, establishing herself as a prominent author.