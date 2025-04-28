OnePlus 13s Unveiled: The Compact Flagship That Packs a Punch!

New Delhi: OnePlus has officially announced the launch of its first-ever compact smartphone — the OnePlus 13s — in India. The device is an extension of the OnePlus 13 series, which already includes the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. This new model aims to deliver flagship-level performance in a smaller, more ergonomic form factor.

OnePlus 13s to Compete with Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e

With its compact size and premium specifications, the OnePlus 13s is positioned to compete directly with other popular compact smartphones like the Google Pixel 9a and Apple iPhone 16e. It blends flagship hardware with a slim profile — a combination that appeals to users seeking a powerful yet pocket-friendly device.

Specifications: Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12GB RAM, 6.32-Inch Display

The OnePlus 13s is powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The device is expected to feature up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, promising ultra-smooth multitasking and ample space for media and apps.

It sports a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a whopping 4,000 nits peak brightness, setting a new benchmark for display clarity in compact phones.

Battery and Charging: 5,000 mAh with 80W Fast Charger

Despite its compact design, the OnePlus 13s houses a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by an 80W fast charger included in the box. This ensures long-lasting power and ultra-fast charging for users on the go.

Color Variants and Price in India

The OnePlus 13s will be available in Black Velvet and Pink Satin color options, catering to both subtle and bold aesthetic preferences. Though the official price is yet to be announced, the smartphone is expected to fall in the above ₹50,000 price bracket, placing it above the OnePlus 13R, which currently retails in the ₹40,000 range.

Final Thoughts

With powerful internals, a compact form factor, and sleek design, the OnePlus 13s looks set to shake up the premium compact smartphone market in India. Official availability and pricing details are expected to be revealed in early May 2025.