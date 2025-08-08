OpenAI Releases GPT-5 Flagship Model Set to Power Next-Gen ChatGPT Bot

Generative AI giant OpenAI on Thursday released GPT-5, its new flagship artificial intelligence (AI) model set to power the next generation of ChatGPT chatbot.

During a live-streamed event, OpenAI described GPT-5 as its most intelligent and fastest model to date, with significant improvements in coding, writing, and executing complex tasks.

In a press briefing, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called GPT-5 “the best model in the world” and described it as a “significant step” on the company’s path toward developing artificial general intelligence.

However, a company spokesperson acknowledged in a report that there are still “key limitations in areas like persistent memory, autonomy, and adaptability across tasks.”

As a TechCrunch report noted, “GPT-5 seems to be roughly on par with other frontier AI models in several areas. It remains to be seen how developers will use GPT-5 in the real world, and whether the model is truly a step above the competition.”

ChatGPT now reaches over 700 million users per week. GPT-5 is available for free to all users, while paid subscribers enjoy higher usage limits and access to GPT-5 Pro, according to OpenAI.