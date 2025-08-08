Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI Releases GPT-5 Flagship Model Set to Power Next-Gen ChatGPT Bot

During a live-streamed event, OpenAI described GPT-5 as its most intelligent and fastest model to date, with significant improvements in coding, writing, and executing complex tasks.

Mohammed Yousuf8 August 2025 - 15:25
Generative AI giant OpenAI on Thursday released GPT-5, its new flagship artificial intelligence (AI) model set to power the next generation of ChatGPT chatbot.

During a live-streamed event, OpenAI described GPT-5 as its most intelligent and fastest model to date, with significant improvements in coding, writing, and executing complex tasks.

In a press briefing, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called GPT-5 “the best model in the world” and described it as a “significant step” on the company’s path toward developing artificial general intelligence.

However, a company spokesperson acknowledged in a report that there are still “key limitations in areas like persistent memory, autonomy, and adaptability across tasks.”

As a TechCrunch report noted, “GPT-5 seems to be roughly on par with other frontier AI models in several areas. It remains to be seen how developers will use GPT-5 in the real world, and whether the model is truly a step above the competition.”

ChatGPT now reaches over 700 million users per week. GPT-5 is available for free to all users, while paid subscribers enjoy higher usage limits and access to GPT-5 Pro, according to OpenAI.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
