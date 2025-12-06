Operation Kavach Successfully Concludes in Hyderabad | 5,000 Police Personnel Deployed Across 150 Locations

The prestigious night-long Nakabandi operation, Operation Kavach, conducted by the Hyderabad City Police to strengthen law and order, successfully concluded on Friday night. The mega-drive was carried out across 150 locations in Hyderabad from 10:30 PM to 1:00 AM, involving 5,000 police personnel from multiple wings.

CP V.C. Sajjanar Personally Supervises Ground Operations

Displaying hands-on leadership, City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, personally visited sensitive areas including Tolichowki and Gulzar Houz in the Old City.

He directly monitored inspections, issued instructions to staff on-ground, and encouraged teams operating in the Southwest and South Zones.

Later, the Commissioner reached the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) at Banjara Hills, where he oversaw the entire city’s operation through CC camera surveillance. He also interacted with Joint CP (Law & Order) Tafseer Iqubal, IPS, SHOs, and field officers to review progress.

Massive Deployment, Thorough Vehicle Checks, and Multiple Seizures

The operation was executed with full coordination between:

Law & Order Police

Task Force

Traffic Wing

Armed Reserve Forces

Key outcomes of Operation Kavach:

15,000 vehicles checked

1,600 vehicles seized for lack of valid documents

for lack of valid documents 8 individuals detained

0.5 kg of Ganja seized in the Tukaram Gate limits

in the Tukaram Gate limits 105 petty cases registered

Every vehicle passing through inspection points was thoroughly checked, and suspicious individuals were taken into custody.

Sri V.C. Sajjanar, IPS @SajjanarVC, @CPHydCity conducted Operation Kavach (Nakabandi) large-scale operation aims to enhance public safety, deter crime, and strengthen night-time vigilance across Hyderabad, this operation Witnessed 5,000 police personnel conducting rigorous checks… pic.twitter.com/NsqgeEJ5kg — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) December 6, 2025

Aim: A Crime-Free and Safe Hyderabad

CP Sajjanar praised the professionalism and dedication of the 5,000 officers who worked late into the night.

He stated that Operation Kavach was launched to make Hyderabad a crime-free city and ensure a strong sense of security among citizens.

The Commissioner warned that:

“Strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal activities or driving without proper documents. There will be no compromise on law and order.”

He further confirmed that this initiative will continue:

“Operation Kavach will not stop with one drive. Surprise inspections will be carried out regularly across the city.”

The successful completion of Operation Kavach in Hyderabad highlights the City Police’s strong commitment to maintaining law and order through large-scale, coordinated enforcement efforts. With thousands of officers deployed and strict actions taken, Hyderabad Police aims to build a safer and crime-free urban environment.