OPPO Launches A5 Pro 5G with Powerful Specs and Discounts: Check Features and Price

OPPO has launched the A5 Pro 5G smartphone, featuring a 6.67-inch HD+ display. The screen offers a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals for browsing, gaming, and video playback. The display also boasts up to 1000 nits of brightness for clear visibility under sunlight.

Powered by Dimensity 6300 and Android 15

Under the hood, the OPPO A5 Pro 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor, ensuring efficient performance and 5G connectivity. The smartphone runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15, bringing the latest features and user interface enhancements.

Ample RAM and Storage Options

The device comes with 8GB of RAM for seamless multitasking. It is available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, allowing users to choose based on their storage needs.

Dual Rear Cameras and Selfie Support

Photography enthusiasts will find a dual rear camera setup on the A5 Pro 5G, which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers an 8MP front camera.

Massive Battery with Fast Charging

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G houses a large 5800mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, ensuring users can stay connected for longer with quick recharge times.

Discounted Price and Bank Offers

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is listed at ₹23,999 on Flipkart. However, with a direct discount of ₹4,000, customers can purchase it for just ₹19,999. Additionally, buyers using select bank cards can avail of an extra ₹1,200 discount, making the deal even more attractive.

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G combines powerful features with an affordable price point, especially after discounts. With a high-refresh-rate display, large battery, and capable cameras, it aims to appeal to value-conscious 5G smartphone buyers in India.