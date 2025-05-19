The Wait is Almost Over: Nothing Phone 3 to Break Cover with Premium Features

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Nothing Phone 3 is set to become the company’s “first true flagship,” and fans are buzzing with excitement. Although Nothing has yet to confirm an official launch date, CEO Carl Pei has teased its arrival, sharing glimpses of the device. A recent BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) listing points to an imminent release in India, sparking speculation that the Nothing Phone 3 might hit the market sooner than expected.

While Carl Pei initially announced the Nothing Phone 3 would launch in Q3 2025, between July and September, the company’s recent social media posts have hinted that the device might be released earlier. The BIS certification adds weight to these speculations, with such certifications often preceding an official launch by just a few weeks.

Nothing Phone 3 Design & Display

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to stick with the brand’s signature transparent design, which has become a hallmark of its aesthetic. Fans can also expect the continuation of the Glyph Interface, which features a set of LED lights on the back of the device that light up for notifications and calls.

Stunning Display Features

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits, offering users a smooth and vibrant viewing experience.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications & Camera – What to Expect?

Upgraded Triple-Camera Setup

Leaks and rumors suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 will come with a redesigned triple-camera setup, likely featuring major improvements. One of the most exciting upgrades could be a periscope-style telephoto lens, enhancing the phone’s zoom capabilities. This would significantly improve the camera experience, especially for users interested in photography.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering top-tier performance. The device may also feature a battery larger than 5,000mAh, ensuring users can rely on the phone for all-day usage without compromising on performance.

Nothing OS 3.2 Based on Android 15

The Nothing Phone 3 will likely run Nothing OS 3.2, based on the latest Android 15, delivering an enhanced software experience with the company’s signature clean, minimalist interface.

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India – What Will It Cost?

Carl Pei has revealed that the Nothing Phone 3 will be priced at around £800 in the UK, which translates to approximately Rs 90,000 in India. However, the Indian price is expected to be more competitive, potentially ranging between Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000, making it an attractive option for those looking for a premium device at a more affordable price point.