Tiger Shroff’s Surprise Dance Face-Off with Young Fan Steals the Show!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff created one of the most memorable moments at the Zee Cine Awards 2025 with an electrifying dance face-off alongside a young fan. The spontaneous performance has since gone viral, with fans applauding both the actor and the talented child for their adorable on-stage chemistry.

Tiger Shroff’s Powerful Dance Meets Pure Innocence

Known for his flawless moves and high-octane performances, Tiger Shroff took center stage at the glamorous award show. But before launching into his set, he invited a young admirer—referred to by many online as his “little dance rival”—for a friendly face-off.

Set to the beats of ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ from his hit movie War, the duo delivered a performance filled with flips, grooves, and playful banter. The young girl’s mid-air flip toward the end stunned the audience and even earned a standing ovation.

Zee Cine Awards 2025: Night of Glitz, Glamour, and Power Performances

Held in Mumbai on May 17, the Zee Cine Awards celebrated the best in Indian cinema. Top Bollywood celebrities including Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rasha Thadani, and Sooraj Pancholi graced the red carpet.

Notable Performances:

Kartik Aaryan wowed fans with a fiery act to the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

wowed fans with a fiery act to the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Ananya Panday, Tamannaah, and Tiger Shroff lit up the stage with back-to-back electrifying performances

Zee Cine Awards 2025 Winners: Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor Shine

In the awards segment, Kartik Aaryan won the Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while Shraddha Kapoor took home Best Actress (Female) for her performance in Stree 2.

What’s Next for Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of his next action-packed film, ‘Baaghi 4’, set to release on September 5, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen, especially after the buzz generated by his recent live performance.