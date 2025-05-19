From Fan to Co-Star: Wamiqa Gabbi’s Dream Come True with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan!

Mumbai: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has expressed her excitement and gratitude after wrapping up her latest project, Bhoot Bangla, calling it a “childhood dream” to work alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Taking to Instagram, Wamiqa shared a heartfelt post with a behind-the-scenes picture of herself and Akshay Kumar by a waterfall, celebrating the joyful and surreal experience.

“From hysterically enjoying all ‘Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan’ movies all my life to now being part of their world… This has been a childhood dream,” she wrote.

Bhoot Bangla: A Horror Comedy Featuring a Star-Studded Cast

The upcoming horror comedy, Bhoot Bangla, boasts a powerhouse cast including Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

Akshay Kumar also shared a wrap-up video from the film’s shoot, showing a romantic song sequence with Wamiqa Gabbi. He expressed his enthusiasm for the project in his post:

“And that’s a wrap on #BhoothBangla! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive @priyadarshandir sir, and my first magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa.”

Wamiqa Gabbi Shares Her “FUNTASTIC” Experience

Wamiqa described the filming experience as “FUNTASTIC” and said she “had the best time shooting with this team.” She also highlighted that this marks her second collaboration with Tabu, one of her favorite co-stars.

“Cannot wait for you to experience #BhootBangla. Aaaaand my second film with my most favourite @tabutiful ji!” added Wamiqa.

Creative Team Behind the Film

The story of Bhoot Bangla is penned by Akash A. Kaushik, with screenplay contributions from Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. Dialogues are also crafted by Rohan Shankar, promising sharp wit and engaging storytelling.

The film is set to hit cinema halls on April 2, 2026, and is expected to bring a blend of horror, comedy, and nostalgia to audiences with its stellar cast and classic Priyadarshan-style humor.