Fire Safety Alert: Is Your Hyderabad Home Really Protected?

Hyderabad: A string of fire accidents in residential buildings across Hyderabad has sparked widespread concern among residents and experts. Many buildings below the height of 18 metres reportedly lack proper fire safety protocols, putting lives at risk during emergencies.

While fire safety measures such as alarms, sprinklers, and extinguishers are mandatory for taller buildings, low-rise residential structures often neglect basic safety standards, making them more vulnerable during fire outbreaks.

Experts Urge Fire Safety Measures in Every Home

Fire safety experts are now urging residents to implement essential fire prevention and safety measures in their homes, regardless of building height.

Recommended Fire Safety Measures:

Install fire and smoke detectors in every house

in every house Place horn switchboards on each floor to alert residents in case of fire

on each floor to alert residents in case of fire Ensure fire extinguishers are available on every floor

are available on every floor Place fireballs near electric meters and appliances

Keep first aid kits accessible on each floor

These steps can significantly enhance early detection and timely response during a fire emergency.

What To Do During a Fire: Life-Saving Tips

In the unfortunate event of a fire, safety experts recommend the following emergency actions to minimize risk and save lives:

Also Read: Salar Jung Museum Recognized as One of the World’s Greatest Archaeological Museums

Wrap yourself in a wet blanket to avoid burns while exiting the house

to avoid burns while exiting the house Do not try to retrieve valuables – prioritize personal safety

– prioritize personal safety If trapped in smoke, stay low to the ground where the air is clearer

where the air is clearer Cover your mouth and nose with a wet cloth or towel

with a wet cloth or towel Crawl out of the area slowly, breathing calmly to prevent smoke inhalation

Growing Need for Fire Safety Awareness in Hyderabad

The recent tragedies have underlined the urgent need for city-wide fire safety awareness, especially in areas with older or low-rise buildings. Civic authorities and residents alike are being urged to take proactive measures to prevent further loss of life.