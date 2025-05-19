Salar Jung Museum Recognized as One of the World’s Greatest Archaeological Museums

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Museum Day 2025, the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad received high praise for its global standing as one of the greatest archaeological museums in the world. The recognition came during a special event titled ‘Heritage Day Walk’, organized at the Centenary Heritage Museum.

The event was a collaborative effort by the Deccan Heritage Academy Trust-Hyderabad, the Telangana State Archaeology Department, and several civil society groups.

Salar Jung Museum Celebrated for Its Cultural and Archaeological Significance

Manikonda Vedakumar, Chairman of the Deccan Heritage Academy Trust, lauded the Salar Jung Museum for its vast and valuable collection. He emphasized the importance of public engagement with museums, stating:

“The Salar Jung Museum has earned a global reputation as one of the most prestigious archaeological museums. Everyone must cultivate awareness and appreciation for such institutions.”

Museums Are Gateways to Knowledge and Entertainment

Speaking at the event, Dwanapalli Satyanarayana, Curator of the Telangana Tribal Museum, highlighted the dual role of museums:

“Archaeological museums not only preserve history but also entertain and educate visitors of all ages.”

Experts and Historians Join the Heritage Celebration

Several noted personalities participated in the event, including:

Madhavi , Assistant Director, Archaeological Museum

, Assistant Director, Archaeological Museum Babji Rao , Retired Deputy Superintendent of Archaeology

, Retired Deputy Superintendent of Archaeology Historians Sanganabhatla Narsaiah , Shyamsundar , K. Rupi , Raju , and Katta Prabhakar

, , , , and Architect and conservationist Stapathi Shyamsundar

Heritage activist Khaider Basha

The walk through the museum allowed attendees to explore its centuries-old artefacts, sculptures, and historical exhibits, reinforcing the importance of museum visits in cultural education.

Importance of Regular Museum Visits for Public Awareness

The event concluded with a call to encourage more frequent visits to museums to build public understanding of India’s archaeological heritage and foster a deeper connection with history.