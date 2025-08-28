Hyderabad Rains: Osman Sagar & Himayat Sagar Near Full Capacity, Gates Opened as Authorities Stay on Alert

Due to the recent rains in Hyderabad, water levels in the twin reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, have risen. According to the Irrigation Department, water inflow and outflow continued in both reservoirs until 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 28.

Details:

The full tank level (FTL) of Osman Sagar is 1790.00 feet (3.900 TMC), while the current level was recorded at 1789.95 feet (3.888 TMC). Around 1700 cusecs of water are entering the reservoir, while 1352 cusecs are being released. In view of the situation, four gates have been opened to a height of three feet.

The FTL of Himayat Sagar is 1763.50 feet (2.970 TMC), while the current level is 1763.10 feet (2.818 TMC). About 1200 cusecs of water are entering the reservoir, while 348 cusecs are being discharged. One gate has been opened to a height of one foot.

The department stated that the water levels in both reservoirs are under control and are being continuously monitored. Officials appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary movement in areas where the risk may increase due to water discharge.