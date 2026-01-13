Telangana Ministers Distribute Appointment Letters to 1,257 Lab Technicians at Osmania Medical College

Hyderabad: In a major boost to Telangana’s healthcare system, 1,257 newly selected Lab Technicians were handed over their appointment letters at Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad. The letters were distributed by state ministers Damodar Raja Narasimha and Ponnam Prabhakar during a special programme held on the campus.

The event marked a significant step toward strengthening diagnostic and laboratory services across government hospitals in Telangana.

Senior Leaders and Officials Attend the Programme

The programme was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, local corporator Surekha Om Prakash, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, and several senior officials.

The presence of senior leaders highlighted the importance of laboratory services in modern healthcare.

“Lab Reports Are the Backbone of Treatment”: Ponnam Prabhakar

Addressing the newly appointed lab technicians, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended Sankranti festival greetings and congratulated all candidates selected for the 1,257 posts.

He said that healthcare has evolved significantly over the years. “Earlier, treatment was based mainly on symptoms, especially in rural areas. Today, medical tests and lab reports play a crucial role before treatment begins,” he said.

He reminded lab technicians that:

Doctors rely heavily on lab reports for accurate diagnosis

Lab technicians act as the eyes and ears of doctors

Compassionate behaviour towards patients is essential

A caring approach can itself reduce half the patient’s suffering

Development Works in Medical Colleges Highlighted

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also credited Damodar Raja Narasimha for the ongoing hostel building construction at Osmania Medical College, stating that visible infrastructure growth reflects the government’s commitment.

He noted that major institutions such as Gandhi Medical College, Osmania Medical College, and Kakatiya Medical College are being developed extensively under the present administration.

Healthcare Expansion in Husnabad Constituency

Sharing constituency-level initiatives, the minister said that:

A 250-bed hospital is being constructed in Husnabad constituency with the support of Damodar Raja Narasimha

is being constructed in with the support of Damodar Raja Narasimha Special measures are being taken to address the high number of dialysis cases in the region

in the region Husnabad is being developed as a plastic-free constituency

He added that:

Steel banks were distributed to 280 women self-help groups

Glass tumblers were supplied to over 500 hotels

These steps aim to reduce plastic usage and prevent cancer-related diseases

Strengthening Public Healthcare Services

The appointment of 1,257 lab technicians is expected to significantly improve diagnostic services, patient care, and treatment accuracy in government hospitals across Telangana.

The programme concluded with a call for dedication, professionalism, and patient-friendly service from all newly recruited lab technicians.

