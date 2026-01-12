Vehicle Numbers to Be Linked with Bank Accounts, Challans to Be Deducted Directly: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Emphasising that road safety has become one of the most critical challenges today, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said that preventing road accidents must be treated as a top priority, calling for strict enforcement of traffic rules and greater use of modern technology to manage traffic issues.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the ‘Arrive Alive’ Road Safety Awareness Programme organised by the State Police Department at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda, Hyderabad.

Traffic Control Now a Bigger Challenge Than Ever

CM Revanth Reddy said that while peace and security were once the biggest concerns, traffic management has now emerged as a major challenge due to rising accidents and increasing vehicle population.

He stressed the need for strict measures under the supervision of DGP and Additional DGP-level officers, stating that road safety should no longer be treated as a routine issue.

Alarming Accident Statistics Highlight Urgency

Highlighting the seriousness of the problem, the Chief Minister said:

A road accident occurs every minute in the country

in the country One life is lost every three minutes due to road accidents

He said road accidents should be viewed as “murders caused by violation of traffic rules”, stressing that even careful drivers lose their lives due to others’ negligence.

Focus on Awareness, Students and New Laws

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to:

Create road safety awareness among students from an early age

from an early age Strengthen traffic signals and enforcement systems

Bring a new law with road accident prevention as the main agenda

He said awareness at the student level is crucial to building responsible road users in the future.

Technology-Driven Traffic Management Plan

CM Revanth Reddy said the government has entered into an awareness agreement with Google to improve traffic management. He added that:

CC cameras should be fully linked with the Command Control Centre

Advanced technology must be used for real-time traffic monitoring

A dedicated special system for traffic control should be established

He compared this initiative with specialised systems already created to control terrorism, cybercrime, narcotics, and illegal encroachments.

Strict Action Against Violators, Parents Also Accountable

The Chief Minister made it clear that minors driving vehicles and drunk driving will not be tolerated. He suggested:

Registering cases against parents who give vehicles to minors

Linking vehicle fines directly to bank accounts for automatic deduction

for automatic deduction Ensuring penalties are enforced without delay

He said responsibility must be fixed not just on drivers, but also on guardians who allow unsafe driving.

Praise for Police and Participation of Senior Officials

CM Revanth Reddy congratulated the Telangana Police for organising the road safety awareness programme and preparing a roadmap to reduce accidents.

The programme was attended by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Home Department Principal Secretary CV Anand, DGP B. Shivdhar Reddy, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sajjanar, and several senior police officials and public representatives.

‘Arrive Alive’ Message for Safer Roads

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister said saving lives on roads requires strict enforcement, awareness, and collective responsibility, urging citizens to follow traffic rules for their own safety and that of others.

