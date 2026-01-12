Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Signs DA Release for State Government Employees Ahead of Sankranti

Hyderabad: In a major relief to state government employees, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has approved the release of Dearness Allowance (DA), providing financial support ahead of the Sankranti festival. The Chief Minister confirmed that he signed the DA-related file, fulfilling a long-pending demand of employees.

The DA release is being seen as a festival gift for government staff and pensioners, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to employee welfare despite financial constraints.

DA Release to Benefit Employees and Pensioners

The Dearness Allowance hike will directly benefit lakhs of government employees and pensioners across Telangana. According to officials, the DA release will place an additional monthly burden of ₹225 crore on the state exchequer.

Despite this, the government has decided to move forward, prioritising employee well-being and timely benefits.

CM Explains Financial Challenges Faced by the State

Speaking at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, CM Revanth Reddy acknowledged the severe financial stress inherited by the government. He said the state is currently dealing with:

₹11,000 crore pending employee benefit arrears

₹40,000 crore pending contractor payments

Dues to power utilities and Singareni

Overall liabilities exceeding ₹8 lakh crore

Even with limited monthly revenue, the government is gradually clearing dues and balancing welfare with fiscal responsibility.

‘Employees Are the Backbone of Governance’: CM

The Chief Minister stressed that government employees are the strength of the administration, playing a key role in delivering welfare schemes to the poor.

He said employees act as the bridge between the government and citizens, ensuring that benefits reach the grassroots. “The respect enjoyed by the government in society is because of its employees,” he noted.

More Employee-Friendly Measures on the Way

CM Revanth Reddy assured employees that the government remains positive about:

Retirement benefits

Health security initiatives

Construction of employee association offices with matching grants

Allocation of land for state-level employee associations

He added that representations submitted by employee unions will be reviewed again in coordination with senior officials.

No New Taxes, Focus on Revenue Discipline

The Chief Minister made it clear that the government has no plans to impose new taxes. Instead, it will focus on plugging revenue leakages and ensuring compliance, which will help in paying salaries, DA, and benefits on time.

Government Committed to Employee Welfare

Concluding his remarks, CM Revanth Reddy said the government is steadily correcting financial imbalances and will continue to support employees at every step.

“The government belongs to all of us. Trust the system. We are committed to paying employee dues and strengthening Telangana’s economy together,” he said.

