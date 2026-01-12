Telangana CM Launches Bala Bharosa, Pranaam and Divyangjan Welfare Schemes at Praja Bhavan

The Telangana government has reaffirmed its humanitarian approach to welfare, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announcing a series of inclusive initiatives aimed at empowering persons with disabilities (Divyangjan), senior citizens, and the transgender community. Addressing a programme at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to ensuring dignity, self-respect, and equal opportunities for all.

Government Support to Help Divyangjan Live with Dignity

The Chief Minister assured persons with disabilities that they should never feel inferior or like a burden on their families. He said the state will extend all possible assistance so that Divyangjan can stand confidently in society.

At the event, the CM distributed assistive devices to beneficiaries, underscoring the government’s focus on mobility, education, and employment support.

₹50 Crore Allocation and ₹2 Lakh Marriage Assistance

Announcing unprecedented financial backing, the CM said the government is allocating ₹50 crore to provide necessary equipment that builds self-confidence among persons with disabilities.

Key announcements included:

₹2 lakh financial assistance for marriages involving persons with disabilities

for marriages involving persons with disabilities Reservations in education and employment to be implemented effectively

to be implemented effectively Support for self-employment and skill development

The Chief Minister added that the state is opening doors across sectors so Divyangjan are not left behind in a competitive world.

Devices Distributed at Praja Bhavan

Under the aegis of the Disabled Welfare Cooperative Society, the following were distributed free of cost:

Retrofitted motorised vehicles

Battery-operated tricycles and wheelchairs

Laptops, hearing aids, mobile phones, and other assistive devices

These measures aim to improve independence and quality of life.

Encouragement in Sports and Role Models Highlighted

Revanth Reddy said the government is encouraging persons with disabilities to excel in sports, citing the example of a para-athlete who was provided a government job after outstanding performance. He also highlighted Suneeti Jaya Pal Reddy as an inspiration, urging youth to draw motivation from leaders who overcame challenges.

Bala Bharosa and Pranaam Programmes Launched

On the same occasion:

The Bala Bharosa programme was launched

programme was launched Day-care centres for senior citizens were virtually inaugurated under Pranaam

The CM said Telangana is becoming the first state to act as a family elder for the welfare of the elderly, addressing neglect faced by aging parents.

Strong Message on Elder Care and Accountability

The Chief Minister proposed legal changes so that if a government employee neglects elderly parents, 10–15% of the salary could be deducted and deposited directly into the parents’ accounts upon complaint.

Inclusion of Transgender Community in Governance

Revanth Reddy announced continued support for transgender persons, including:

Jobs in government departments

Indiramma houses

Proposal to nominate a transgender person as a co-opted member in municipal corporations

He said such representation would ensure dignity, voice, and confidence, and suggested taking a cabinet decision on the proposal.

Health Policy, Social Justice and Telangana Model

The CM said Telangana aims to provide 100% medical assistance to the poor and will present a comprehensive health policy in the upcoming budget. He also highlighted milestones such as:

Completion of the caste census after a century

after a century Completion of SC categorisation

Telangana’s model being adopted for the 2026 national census

‘We Are Building a Prosperous Telangana That Stands With the Poor’

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister said while challenges remain, the government is systematically working to resolve them, with a clear resolve to make Telangana economically strong and socially just.

