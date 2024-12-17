Over Rs 52,000 crore loans taken under FRBM during one year of Cong govt: Telangana Dy CM

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana has obtained Rs 52,118 crore loan under Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act till November 2024 since it assumed office one year ago, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Tuesday.

Replying to a query by opposition BRS members in the Legislative Assembly, he said the non-FRBM loans drawn by corporations and Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) was Rs 61,991.14 crore.

The state government has given guarantees worth over Rs 51,277 crore to state-run and non-government sectors till November 2024 during the last one year and the quantum of amount drawn was over Rs 51,891 crore, said Vikramarka, who holds finance portfolio.

During the debate, the ruling Congress and opposition BRS members were engaged in a war of words over the loans taken during the previous BRS regime and by the present Congress government and also on pending bills on various issues.

BRS member T Harish Rao said the Congress government took loans to the tune of Rs 1,27,208 crore in one year which comes to Rs 6,36,040 in five years.

The ruling Congress leaders allege that the BRS government put a burden on the state exchequer by taking Rs seven lakh crore loans during its 10-year tenure. However, it was only Rs 4.15 lakh crores, he said.

Congress party’s claims of BRS taking Rs seven lakh crore loans in 10 years is wrong, he said.

Vikramarka said the Congress government did not take loans to the tune of Rs one lakh crore as alleged by the BRS MLA. The government has paid Rs 66,000 crores towards payment of principal and interest on the loans secured during the BRS regime.

Later, amid slogan-shouting by opposition BRS members against the Congress government, three bills, including Young India Physical Education and Sports University of Telangana, were passed without much debate.

The House was later adjourned for the day after Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao spoke on tourism policy during a Short Discussion even as BRS members continued to raise slogans.

The BRS members were protesting against the arrests of “farmers” in connection with an attack on government officials during a public hearing for land acquisition on November 11 at Lagacharla village in Kodangal assembly constituency represented by CM A Revanth Reddy.

The BRS MLAs were also protesting against taking a farmer to hospital in handcuff after arresting him in connection with the attack.

Earlier in the day, the BRS expressed their anguish over the issue by wearing black shirts and symbolically handcuffing themselves.

CM Revanth Reddy, who had taken serious note of the incident, sought to know from officials on why a farmer should be taken to hospital in handcuffs.