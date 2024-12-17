Telangana: Lowest minimum temp of 6.2 deg cel recorded at Adilabad

Hyderabad: The minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad in Telangana on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the Meteorological Centre said.

In a daily weather report here, it said that mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated districts of the state in the morning hours during the next seven days.

Minimum temperatures are very likely to be below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius at isolated places in Telangana during the next 2 days.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places in the state from December 19 to 22.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana during the next 48 hours and on December 23.

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Adilabad, Medak, and Sangareddy districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Dry weather prevailed in Telangana during the same period, the report added.