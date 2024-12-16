Telangana CM to participate in ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ protest over Adani issue

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other leaders of ruling Congress would participate in a ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ protest here on December 18 over the Adani issue and also against “PM Narendra Modi not visiting violence-hit Manipur”.

protest would be organised by state Congress as per a call given by the AICC. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud would lead the protest. I

t begins from the Indira Gandhi statue near Hussain Sagar lake, a party release said on Monday. AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana, Deepa Dasmunsi and others would also take part in the stir.

The allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US have hurt the country’s image, it claimed, adding that Modi has not visited Manipur despite the violence in the state.