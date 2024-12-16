Telangana Dominates in 49th Sub-Junior National Basketball Championship with a Stunning Win Over Assam

Hyderabad: Telangana’s girls’ basketball team made an electrifying start at the 49th Sub-Junior National Basketball Championship for Boys and Girls, securing a resounding victory over Assam with a score of 65-10.

The match, held at the Saroonagar Indoor Stadium, saw Telangana’s players, Maithri and Charitha, deliver an exceptional performance, leading their team to a dominant win.

The game started with a bang as Maithri and Charitha combined to score a total of 25 points in the first quarter alone, while keeping Assam’s scoring to a mere 1 point. Telangana’s relentless defense and offensive coordination set the tone for the match, with the team taking a massive lead of 34-6 at half-time. They continued their dominant form in the second half, finishing the game with a commanding 65-10 win.

Match Details:

Telangana 65 (Maithri – 19; Charitha – 13) defeated Assam 10 (Venisha – 2)

(Maithri – 19; Charitha – 13) defeated (Venisha – 2) Half-time Score: Telangana 34 – Assam 6

The match was part of the ongoing 49th Sub-Junior National Basketball Championship, organized by the Telangana Basketball Association under the auspices of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the Sports Authority of Telangana State. The championship is being held at the Saroonagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with teams from various states competing in both boys’ and girls’ categories.

Inaugural Ceremony: The championship was officially inaugurated by Sri Aadhav Arjun, President of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), who was joined by Sri Kulvider Gill, Secretary-General of BFI, Sri P. Mallareddy, General Secretary of the Telangana Olympic Association, and Sri Norman Isaac, General Secretary of the Telangana Basketball Association, among other dignitaries. During the opening ceremony, Sri Aadhav Arjun interacted with the players and emphasized the importance of such national tournaments in nurturing young talent.

Other Match Results:

Girls:

Chhattisgarh beat Rajasthan 88 – 29

Punjab beat Uttar Pradesh 51 – 47

Tamil Nadu beat Andhra Pradesh 78 – 27

Maharashtra beat Madhya Pradesh 65 – 17

West Bengal beat Odisha 40 – 26

Karnataka beat Delhi 65 – 56

Puducherry beat Uttarakhand 46 – 25

Boys:

Uttar Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu 84 – 65

Madhya Pradesh beat Maharashtra 59 – 52

Gujarat beat West Bengal 61 – 58

Kerala beat Mizoram 68 – 39

Haryana beat Punjab 72 – 32

Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh 62 – 41

Uttarakhand beat Assam 49 – 44

Manipur beat Odisha 39 – 33

Andhra Pradesh beat Chandigarh 73 – 47

Puducherry beat Jammu & Kashmir 61 – 33

The 49th Sub-Junior National Basketball Championship continues to attract exciting performances from the young athletes, with Telangana’s strong start setting high expectations for their future games.

Photo Caption:

Sri Aadhav Arjun, President of the Basketball Federation of India, interacts with players during the inauguration ceremony of the 49th Sub-Junior National Basketball Championship at the Saroonagar Indoor Stadium. Sri P. Mallareddy, General Secretary of the Telangana Olympic Association, Sri Norman Isaac, General Secretary of the Telangana Basketball Association, and other dignitaries from the Basketball Federation of India are also seen.

