MJCET Students Shine at Smart India Hackathon 2024, Winning Two National Awards

The Smart India Hackathon (SIH), an annual flagship initiative by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), is the world’s largest open innovation platform. It provides students with an opportunity to solve real-world problems using innovative, technology-driven solutions. The hackathon comprises two tracks: i) Software Edition and ii) Hardware Edition.

This year, 50 teams from Telangana were selected to participate in the SIH 2024, which took place on December 11th and 12th across various nodal centers in India, including IIT Kharagpur, KCG Tech Chennai, IIT Guwahati, NIT Surathkal, and IIT Gandhinagar. Among these, Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) stood out with six teams qualifying for the national hackathon—the highest number of any institution in Telangana.

Out of these six teams, two emerged victorious in the Software Edition at their respective nodal centers, winning a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each:

Team 1: Winners at IIT Guwahati, Assam Habeeb Saleh, CSE, 4th Year

Syed Kashif Mujtaba, CSE, 4th Year

Mohammed Abraar, CSE, 4th Year

Abdur Raafe Akheel, CSE, 4th Year

Zaina Fatima Abedi, CSE, 4th Year

Mariya Hussain, CSE, 3rd Year Team 2: Winners at KCG Tech, Chennai Muhammad Affan Asif, CSE, 3rd Year

Syed Kareem Fauzaan, CSE, 3rd Year

Syed Imran, CSE, 3rd Year

M. A. Ibraheem Farooq, CSE, 3rd Year

Mohammadi Fatima, CSE, 3rd Year

Ameena Begum, CSE, 3rd Year

In recognition of their achievements, Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary of the Sultan Ul Uloom Education Society, congratulated the winners and announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 for each participant from all six MJCET teams.

Dr. Mahipal Singh Rawat, Principal of MJCET, commended the students for their dedication and hard work. Dr. Syed Ferhatullah Hussainy, Dean of Student Affairs, expressed pride in the students’ remarkable performance and highlighted the hackathon culture and competitive legacy nurtured at MJCET over the past decade.

This outstanding achievement underscores the innovative spirit and technical excellence of MJCET students, further solidifying the college’s reputation in competitive hackathons.