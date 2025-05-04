Owaisi Drops Bombshell on Pakistan – “They Don’t Understand Islam”

NEW DELHI: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi delivered a scathing criticism of Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Speaking in Darbhanga, Bihar, Owaisi labeled Pakistan a “failed nation” and accused it of nurturing terrorism while warning against communal polarization in India.

Owaisi: “Pakistan Fuels the Poison of Terrorism”

During his media interaction, Owaisi condemned Pakistan’s role in supporting cross-border terrorism, citing incidents such as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Pathankot air base strike, Uri attack, and Pulwama bombing.

“Those speaking rubbish in Pakistan don’t understand Islam. It is time for us to give them a strong response so that this poison of terrorism is brought to an end,” he said.

Also Read: Say Goodbye to Cancellations: New Cab Policy 2025 Ensures Fairer, Safer Rides

Urges Unity, Warns Against Hindu-Muslim Polarization

Owaisi strongly criticized efforts to create religious divides in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, stating that such attempts weaken India and play into the hands of hostile forces.

“Those who are trying to divide Hindus and Muslims at this time… must remember that ISI and terrorists in Pakistan will be happy,” Owaisi said.

Opposition Demands Firm Action in All-Party Meeting

The AIMIM leader revealed that opposition parties, during a recent all-party meeting, called on the central government to take firm and swift action.

“The opposition asked the government to ensure justice for victims and eliminate terrorism. We are with the government on any such action, but they need to clarify their strategy,” he added.

PM Modi Briefed by Top Defence Officials After Pahalgam Attack

In response to the heightened security concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed by top defence officials, including Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. A high-level security meeting was also held with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and NSA Ajit Doval.

India Vows Strong Response to Terrorism

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reaffirmed its commitment to take decisive action against terrorism. The armed forces have been granted full operational freedom to determine the nature and timing of India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.