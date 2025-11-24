Hyderabad

Owaisi Visits Quli Qutub Shah Govt Polytechnic College; Foxconn Shows Interest in Adopting Institution

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the academic facilities, infrastructure, and ongoing requirements of the college. The team interacted with staff members and assessed the condition of classrooms, laboratories, equipment, and other essential amenities.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf24 November 2025 - 18:34
Owaisi Visits Quli Qutub Shah Govt Polytechnic College; Foxconn Shows Interest in Adopting Institution
Owaisi Visits Quli Qutub Shah Govt Polytechnic College; Foxconn Shows Interest in Adopting Institution

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, along with Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen, TMREIS Chairman Faheem Qureshi and the Director of Foxconn, visited the Quli Qutub Shah Government Polytechnic College located in Ramnasthpura–Bahadurpura area under the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the academic facilities, infrastructure, and ongoing requirements of the college. The team interacted with staff members and assessed the condition of classrooms, laboratories, equipment, and other essential amenities.

In a significant development, Foxconn officials expressed a desire to adopt the college and contribute to its overall development. The company indicated readiness to support the institution in upgrading its facilities, enhancing technological resources, and improving learning environments.

According to officials, this initiative aims not only to strengthen the academic standards of the college but also to equip students with modern, industry-relevant technological skills. The collaboration is expected to open new opportunities for students, especially in areas related to advanced electronics, manufacturing, and emerging technologies.

Local representatives welcomed the move, stating that such partnerships between industry and educational institutions can play a key role in empowering youth and improving employment prospects.

Further discussions between Foxconn and education authorities are expected in the coming weeks to finalize the roadmap for the college’s improvement.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf24 November 2025 - 18:34
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button