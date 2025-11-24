Owaisi Visits Quli Qutub Shah Govt Polytechnic College; Foxconn Shows Interest in Adopting Institution

Hyderabad: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, along with Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen, TMREIS Chairman Faheem Qureshi and the Director of Foxconn, visited the Quli Qutub Shah Government Polytechnic College located in Ramnasthpura–Bahadurpura area under the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the academic facilities, infrastructure, and ongoing requirements of the college. The team interacted with staff members and assessed the condition of classrooms, laboratories, equipment, and other essential amenities.

In a significant development, Foxconn officials expressed a desire to adopt the college and contribute to its overall development. The company indicated readiness to support the institution in upgrading its facilities, enhancing technological resources, and improving learning environments.

According to officials, this initiative aims not only to strengthen the academic standards of the college but also to equip students with modern, industry-relevant technological skills. The collaboration is expected to open new opportunities for students, especially in areas related to advanced electronics, manufacturing, and emerging technologies.

Local representatives welcomed the move, stating that such partnerships between industry and educational institutions can play a key role in empowering youth and improving employment prospects.

Further discussions between Foxconn and education authorities are expected in the coming weeks to finalize the roadmap for the college’s improvement.