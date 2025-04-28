Pahalgam Terror Attack: Shocking Revelations! Who Helped the Terrorists?

In a tragic incident that shook the nation, 26 innocent civilians lost their lives in a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Reports confirm that the terrorists, before killing the tourists, asked about their religion and deliberately targeted them based on it.

NIA Ordered to Investigate the Pahalgam Attack

The Indian government immediately assigned the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the incident. The NIA has been conducting an intensive investigation since April 23 at the site of the attack to gather crucial evidence.

Also Read: Congress Leadership Directs Leaders Not to Cross the Line Over Pahalgam Attack

Kashmiri OGWs Used Encrypted Messaging Apps for Coordination

In a major breakthrough, the NIA’s investigation revealed that over 10 Kashmiri Over Ground Workers (OGWs) had direct links with the terrorists during the attack. These OGWs reportedly maintained real-time communication with the attackers using encrypted messaging applications to coordinate movements and strategies.

Real-Time Support to Terrorists

Sources indicate that the OGWs actively facilitated the terrorists by sharing information and guiding them during the execution of the attack. Their use of encrypted apps made tracing communications challenging but not impossible for investigative agencies.

Intensive Search Operations and Forensic Analysis Underway

Led by senior officials including an IG, DIG, and SP, the NIA teams have been tirelessly working to reconstruct the sequence of events. Entry and exit points around the attack site are being meticulously reviewed. Forensic experts and specialists are examining the area thoroughly to uncover any remaining evidence that could expose the wider terrorist conspiracy.

Indian Army Launches Search Operations in Pahalgam

Following the attack, the Indian Army initiated multiple search operations in and around Pahalgam to neutralize any remaining threats. Security forces remain on high alert to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of civilians in the region.