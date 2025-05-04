Pakistan-Linked Spy Network Exposed in Punjab, Two Arrested

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, the Punjab Police has uncovered a suspected espionage operation. In a high-level security crackdown, Amritsar Rural Police arrested two individuals—Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih—for allegedly leaking sensitive photos and information related to Indian Army cantonments and Air Force bases.

The arrests were made on May 3, 2025, and the suspects are believed to have links with Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Espionage Route Traced Back to Inmate in Amritsar Jail

Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed that the accused were allegedly in contact with Pakistani handlers via Harpreet Singh alias Pittu (aka Happy), who is currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail.

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and DGP Yadav assured that the investigation is ongoing and could lead to major revelations regarding national security threats.

“There will be no compromise on the security of the country. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved,” the DGP said.

Sensitive Military Photos Recovered from the Accused

During the raid, police recovered photographs of army cantonment areas and Air Force bases from the accused. In their initial interrogation, both men reportedly confessed to passing the images and intelligence across the border.

Security agencies believe the data could have been exploited to jeopardize India’s national security.

High Alert Issued Across Punjab; Surveillance Tightened

Following the arrests, security across Punjab’s border districts has been intensified. Intelligence and defense agencies are on high alert, and surveillance operations have been ramped up to prevent further infiltration or data leaks.

The development comes amid growing military and diplomatic strain with Pakistan, following recent cross-border incidents and terror attacks.