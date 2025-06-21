Pakistan Wants Trump to Win 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for ‘Stopping War’ with India

Islamabad: In a surprising move, the Government of Pakistan has officially announced its decision to recommend former U.S. President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention” during the recent India-Pakistan conflict in 2025.

Pakistan Announces Nomination Days After Trump Hosts Army Chief Asim Munir

The announcement was made through an official post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, just three days after Trump hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir at the White House. The headline of the post read:

“Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.”

Tensions Rose After April 2025 Pahalgam Terror Attack

The decision follows a period of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, which escalated after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, India. In retaliation, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

Hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations lasted four days, ending after military-level talks between both sides on May 10, which led to a ceasefire agreement.

Trump Credited With Averting Full-Scale India-Pakistan Conflict

The Pakistani government praised Trump’s role in the crisis, claiming that his strategic foresight and diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi was pivotal in de-escalating the situation.

The post described Trump as a “genuine peacemaker”, whose intervention “secured a ceasefire and averted a broader conflict between two nuclear states.”

Trump’s Role in Kashmir Issue Acknowledged

The statement also acknowledged Trump’s past offers to mediate the Jammu and Kashmir issue, and said his recent efforts continue his legacy of “pragmatic diplomacy and peace-building.” Pakistan lauded Trump’s leadership during what it termed the “2025 Pakistan-India crisis”, saying it underscored his commitment to regional stability.

Trump Reacts: Still No Nobel Peace Prize for Me

In response, Trump expressed frustration, reportedly stating that he has not been recognized for stopping potential wars between India and Pakistan, or for his diplomatic efforts in the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran conflicts.

Pakistan Hopes Trump’s Efforts Contribute to Global Stability

Pakistan concluded its statement by expressing hope that Trump’s “earnest efforts” will continue to support regional and global peace, especially amid the ongoing Gaza humanitarian crisis and escalating tensions involving Iran.

A Controversial Yet Symbolic Nomination

While the move may stir diplomatic debate, Pakistan’s decision to recommend Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize is symbolic of its acknowledgment of international diplomatic efforts. The final decision, however, lies with the Nobel Peace Prize Committee.