Palash Muchhal Breaks Silence After Smriti Mandhana Confirms Wedding Cancellation

Music composer Palash Muchhal has finally spoken out after Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana confirmed that their wedding has been officially called off. Mandhana made the announcement through a brief Instagram statement, following weeks of speculation and rumours surrounding their relationship.

Shortly after her confirmation, Palash Muchhal issued his own statement, addressing the cheating allegations circulating online and making it clear that his team will pursue legal action against those spreading false information.

Palash: “I Have Decided to Move On”

In his Instagram story, Muchhal shared an emotional note, writing:

“I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something most sacred to me.”

He added that he is going through the most difficult phase of his life but intends to handle it with grace and dignity.

Composer Warns of Strict Legal Action

Responding to ongoing rumours, Muchhal made a strong statement:

He and his team will take strict legal action against those spreading defamatory content

against those spreading defamatory content He urged society to stop judging people based on unverified gossip

He highlighted the emotional harm caused by false accusations

Muchhal wrote:

“Our words can wound in ways we never understand. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content.”

He also thanked supporters for their kindness during this difficult time.

Smriti Mandhana Confirms Wedding Is Called Off

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana released a separate statement confirming the cancellation of the wedding. She said:

“I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here.”

The Indian cricketer requested privacy for both families:

“Please allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Her message made no mention of the cheating allegations, focusing instead on her desire to move forward and continue prioritizing her cricketing career.

Weeks of Speculation and Rumours Come to an End

The developments follow weeks of intense social media speculation, including accusations of infidelity during the wedding festivities in Sangli. Both Mandhana and Muchhal had previously remained silent, removing wedding-related photos from their social media accounts.

With both now issuing official statements, they have asked the public to stop spreading rumours and respect their personal boundaries.

With Palash Muchhal breaking his silence on cheating allegations after Smriti Mandhana confirmed the wedding is called off, both personalities have closed the chapter on intense public speculation. While Mandhana asked for privacy, Muchhal warned of legal action, urging an end to false narratives as both move forward in their personal journeys.