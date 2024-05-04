Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 34,654

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,654, health authorities in the enclave said in a press statement on Saturday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army has killed 32 Palestinians and wounded 41 others, bringing the total death toll to 34,654 and injuries to 77,908 since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7, 2023, adding to the statement.

The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas attack in Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.