Middle East

Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 34,654

The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,654, health authorities in the enclave said in a press statement on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 34,654
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 34,654

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,654, health authorities in the enclave said in a press statement on Saturday.

Related Stories
Three more soldiers killed in war with Hamas: IDF
IDF raids Hamas top leader Yahiya Sinwar’s brother’s office
Protests erupt across Middle East over Gaza hospital attack
US shoots down Palestine’s bid for full UN membership
Israeli army withdraws from Gaza’s largest hospital

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army has killed 32 Palestinians and wounded 41 others, bringing the total death toll to 34,654 and injuries to 77,908 since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7, 2023, adding to the statement.

The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas attack in Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button